Leeds capture Barcelona defender Junior Firpo on four-year deal
Published
Leeds have completed the signing of defender Junior Firpo from Barcelona for an undisclosed fee.Full Article
Published
Leeds have completed the signing of defender Junior Firpo from Barcelona for an undisclosed fee.Full Article
Leeds United have opened negotiations with La Liga giants FC Barcelona over a deal to sign Junior Firpo, according to a report in..
BBC Local News: Leeds and West Yorkshire -- Leeds United are keen on Barcelona's Spanish defender Junior Firpo, who would cost..