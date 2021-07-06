Matteo Guendouzi completes loan from Arsenal to Marseille
Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi has joined Marseille on a season-long loan, the French club have announced.Full Article
The Frenchman has been strongly linked with a departure from the Emirates Stadium and that move has now been confirmed
Guendouzi is close to moving to Marseille on loan with the French club having an obligation to buy the Gunners man next summer.