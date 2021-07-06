Junior Firpo: Barcelona full-back joins Leeds United on a four-year deal
Published
BBC Local News: Leeds and West Yorkshire -- Leeds United sign full-back Junior Firpo from Barcelona for about £13m on a four-year deal.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: Leeds and West Yorkshire -- Leeds United sign full-back Junior Firpo from Barcelona for about £13m on a four-year deal.Full Article
Leeds United have announced the signing of left-back Junior Firpo from Barcelona on a four-year contract. The 24-year-old has..