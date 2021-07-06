Vulnerable people ‘made to feel worthless’ as masks to become optional
Published
Vulnerable people have spoken about feeling “worthless” after the Government announced plans to scrap all Covid-19 restrictions in England.Full Article
Published
Vulnerable people have spoken about feeling “worthless” after the Government announced plans to scrap all Covid-19 restrictions in England.Full Article
A longtime Palm Beach County School Board member on Thursday suggested that face masks will be optional inside schools "very soon."
Immunosuppressed and vulnerable people have said they are more likely to stay inside when masks become optional on July 19.