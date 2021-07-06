Boris Johnson’s plan to end Covid rules is reckless, warns Michelle O’Neill
Published
Boris Johnson’s plans to ease Covid-19 restrictions in England are reckless, Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill has said.Full Article
Published
Boris Johnson’s plans to ease Covid-19 restrictions in England are reckless, Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill has said.Full Article
Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill has described Boris Johnson’s plan to ease Covid-19 restrictions in England as..
Northern Ireland will not be following the PM's plan to lift all restrictions, Michelle O'Neill says.