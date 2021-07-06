The event was to support the men's football team ahead of their clash with Denmark tonightFull Article
Euro 2020 anthems Three Lions and Sweet Caroline played at Prince Charles' home
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Three Lions played at Clarence House at Charles’s request
Renditions of Three Lions and Sweet Caroline sounded out from the gardens of Clarence House ahead of England’s crucial semi-final..
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Military band plays Three Lions and Sweet Caroline at Prince Charles' home
The event was to support the men's football team ahead of their clash with Denmark tonight
Hull Daily Mail