Britney Spears’s court-appointed lawyer offers resignation from conservatorship
Published
Britney Spears’s court-appointed lawyer has offered his resignation as the fallout from the pop superstar’s dramatic testimony continues.Full Article
Published
Britney Spears’s court-appointed lawyer has offered his resignation as the fallout from the pop superstar’s dramatic testimony continues.Full Article
Britney Spears' longtime court-appointed lawyer is asking to step down from representing her. Samuel D. Ingham III, who has served..
Britney Spears waiting for lawyer to file papers