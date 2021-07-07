Brewdog said the ad was intended to be 'tongue-in-cheek' but accepted that they breached the rules.Full Article
Brewdog ad banned over misleading claims
Hull Daily Mail0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Brewdog Instagram ad banned for making misleading claims
Brewdog said the ad was intended to be 'tongue-in-cheek' but accepted that they breached the rules
Wales Online
Brewdog Instagram ad banned for misleading health claims
The brewery company made general health claims that are not allowed for alcoholic drink promotions.
BBC News