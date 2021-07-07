Elsa weakens to tropical storm as it threatens Florida coast
Elsa has weakened to a tropical storm as it threatened Florida’s northern Gulf Coast after raking past the Tampa Bay region with strong winds and heavy rain.Full Article
Tropical Storm Elsa is approaching landfall near Cedar Key, Florida. Heavy rain and flooding are likely across much of the South in..
Elsa weakened to a tropical storm early on Wednesday and is expected to hit the north Florida Gulf coast later in the morning, the..