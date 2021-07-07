The presence of coronavirus antibodies suggests someone has had the infection in the past or has been vaccinatedFull Article
Nine in 10 adults in most parts of the UK likely to have Covid-19 antibodies
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Nine in 10 adults in most of UK likely to have Covid-19 antibodies
Around nine in 10 adults in most parts of the UK are now likely to have Covid-19 antibodies, new figures suggest.
Belfast Telegraph
PureTech Health provides the blue-print for value creation in the life sciences sector
Spotting the weakness of a potential treatment early in the R&D process can save hundreds of millions of dollars that can be..
Proactive Investors