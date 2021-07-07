Euro 2020: Coldstream Guards perform Three Lions
The Prince of Wales invited the Band of the Coldstream Guards to play an instrumental version of the rousing football anthem Three Lions, at his London residence.Full Article
Renditions of Three Lions and Sweet Caroline sounded out from the gardens of Clarence House ahead of England’s crucial semi-final..