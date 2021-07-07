Football fever grips England as fans arrive hours early for Wembley showdown
Published
England football supporters have begun getting into the party spirit ahead of the Euro 2020 semi-final showdown with Denmark.Full Article
Published
England football supporters have begun getting into the party spirit ahead of the Euro 2020 semi-final showdown with Denmark.Full Article
Excitement reached fever pitch as buoyant England football fans limbered up to roar their team to Euro 2020 glory ahead of their..
Buoyant England football fans were in an optimistic mood as their team’s Euro 2020 odyssey reached a last-16 showdown with..