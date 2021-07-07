Newcastle United's Federico Fernandez, Jacob Murphy and Dwight Gayle extend deals
Newcastle United's Federico Fernandez, Jacob Murphy and Dwight Gayle sign new deals with the club.
Jacob Murphy, Federico Fernandez and Dwight Gayle have all signed new deals at Newcastle, the Premier League club has announced.