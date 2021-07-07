A look at the 1966 World Cup team Gareth Southgate’s England look to emulate
Published
England face Italy in the final of Euro 2020 on Sunday looking to lift a trophy at a major tournament for the first time in 55 years.Full Article
Published
England face Italy in the final of Euro 2020 on Sunday looking to lift a trophy at a major tournament for the first time in 55 years.Full Article
Gareth Southgate believes the history of the England team is not as good as the nation likes to think but feels his team have..
Fans around the country can take heart, as a chicken in England predicted that Gareth Southgate's team will win its Euro 2020 match..