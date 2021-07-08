England charged by UEFA over laser aimed at Kasper Schmeichel
UEFA has charged England after a laser pointer was aimed at Denmark’s Kasper Schmeichel in the Three Lions’ Euro 2020 semi-final win.Full Article
England have also been charged over their supporters booing the Denmark national anthem at Wembley
UEFA have charged England following footage emerging of a fan pointing a laser pen at Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel in their..