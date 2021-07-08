Amber list quarantine to end for fully vaccinated adults and all children
Published
Children and fully vaccinated adults will not have to quarantine on their return to England from amber list countries from July 19.Full Article
Published
Children and fully vaccinated adults will not have to quarantine on their return to England from amber list countries from July 19.Full Article
Fully vaccinated adults will no longer have to quarantine on their return from amber list countries from 19 July, Grant Shapps has..