Downing Street also says employers should allow staff to go into work late on Monday or take the day off if England winFull Article
PM says 'let’s see what happens' on England Euro 2020 win Bank Holiday
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Extra bank holiday if England win Euro 2020 latest as pressure grows
Tamworth Herald
Lee Jones set up a petition on the Parliament website on Thursday, ahead of England vs Italy, saying it would be "beneficial and..
England win in Euro 2020 final could mean extra bank holiday
Leicester Mercury
-
Boris Johnson refuses to rule out extra Bank Holiday if England win Euro 2020
Tamworth Herald
-
Extra bank holiday if England win Euro 2020 in doubt
Tamworth Herald
More coverage
Boris says 'let’s see what happens' on England Euro 2020 win Bank Holiday
Downing Street also says employers shold allow staff to go into work late on Monday or take the day off if England win
Hull Daily Mail
When extra bank holiday could be announced if England win Euro 2020
Other MPs, though, back a more scaled back and flimsy "national day of celebration" - which seems quite ambiguous
Tamworth Herald