When England played Germany 55 years ago, it drew the biggest British TV audience of all time of 32.Full Article
England vs Italy Euro 2020 final set to become most watched UK TV event of all-time
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Colourful fireworks light up sky over Sicily for second championship win
Newsflare STUDIO
Football fans took to the streets across Italy to celebrate the Euro 2020 win late Sunday night.
More coverage
It’s incredible: Southgate
Mid-Day
England boss hails his team’s nerve-wracking 2-1 win over Denmark in extra time to set up maiden Euro final clash v Italy; Harry..