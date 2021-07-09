What time is the Euro 2020 final and what channel is it on
The tension is building as fans prepare for England's biggest football match for decades.Full Article
England are in a major final for the first time in 55 years this weekend - here's everything you need to know to watch the match
The Three Lions created history on Wednesday night by beating Denmark to secure their spot in the Euro 2020 final