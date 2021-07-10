Chris Eubank leads tributes as son dies in Dubai aged 29
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Chris Eubank's boxer son Sebastian found dead on Dubai beach
Daily Record
His distraught father paid an emotional tribute to his son and sad they family were "devastated" at the sudden loss of the..
Chris Eubank's boxer son tragically dies in Dubai
Hull Daily Mail
More coverage
Sebastian Eubank became dad weeks ago and was making life for himself with wife
Daily Star
Sebastian Eubank has tragically died in Dubai where he was living with wife Salma and son Raheem, with Chris Eubank’s son having..