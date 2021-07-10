Queen wishes England team well ahead of Euro 2020 final
Published
The Queen has paid tribute to the “spirit, commitment and pride” of the England football team in a good luck message ahead of the Euro 2020 final.Full Article
Published
The Queen has paid tribute to the “spirit, commitment and pride” of the England football team in a good luck message ahead of the Euro 2020 final.Full Article
As England prepare to take on Italy in the Euro 2020 final the nation has been showing support for Gareth Southgate's men. It will..
The final will see the same VAR team that oversaw the England semi-final, alongside the businessman worth £11.5m