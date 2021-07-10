England anthem Three Lions translated into Latin ahead of Euro 2020 final
Published
A version of Three Lions performed entirely in Latin has won the approval of one the original song’s writers.Full Article
Published
A version of Three Lions performed entirely in Latin has won the approval of one the original song’s writers.Full Article
Michael Owen is backing England to win Euro 2020 by beating Italy after extra-time in Sunday’s final at Wembley. The Three Lions..
Credit: England RugbyMarcus Smith revealed he traded one golden ticket for another as his British and Irish Lions call-up left him..