Elon Musk buys ticket on Sir Richard Branson’s space flight – report
Published
Elon Musk has bought a ticket on one of rival billionaire Sir Richard Branson’s spaceship flights, according to a newspaper report.Full Article
Published
Elon Musk has bought a ticket on one of rival billionaire Sir Richard Branson’s spaceship flights, according to a newspaper report.Full Article
Credit: Virgin GalacticSir Richard Branson will attempt to become the first billionaire to leave Earth as the mega-rich space race..
How do the three competing bids to open up space travel compare? We’ve compared Bezos, Branson and Musk’s startups. Rosanna..