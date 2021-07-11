Hideki Matsuyama and Bubba Watson withdraw from Open field
Reigning Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama and two-time Augusta winner Bubba Watson have withdrawn from the 149th Open Championship due to Covid-19.Full Article
Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama and Bubba Watson were forced to withdraw from the British Open on Sunday. Matsuyama recently..