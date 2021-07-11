Billionaire businessman Sir Richard Branson's mission took off from a spaceport in New Mexico.Full Article
Richard Branson takes off with Virgin Galactic for first flight to edge of space
The spaceplane zoomed to an altitude just above 50 miles, giving Branson and his five crewmates about three minutes of..
The billionaire businessmen experienced the thrill of weightlessness for several minutes on Sunday afternoon
