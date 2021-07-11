Staff were forced to hold back the barricade as football fans attempted to get into the stadium early.Full Article
England fans attempt to storm Wembley before Euros 2020 final
Hull Daily Mail0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Fans breach Wembley security to enter Euros final without tickets
Wales Online
Supporters stormed past security at Wembley Stadium before Italy and England kicked off
Ticketless fans invade Wembley for Euro 2020 final
Tamworth Herald
Watch fans in Hull erupt in celebration as England score
Hull Daily Mail
More coverage
Luke Shaw breaks Euros final record with goal to send Wembley into raptures
Daily Star
England left-back Luke Shaw sent shockwaves through Wembley after opening the scoring inside two minutes against Italy in the final..