Ticketless England fans push way into Wembley for Euro 2020 final
Published
Small group breached security at stadium as fans across London tested police for Italy-England matchFull Article
Published
Small group breached security at stadium as fans across London tested police for Italy-England matchFull Article
In this clip filmed in the city of Palermo, Italians celebrate as the national team equalises at Wembley.
Worrying scenes marred the build-up to England's Euro 2020 final with Italy at Wembley