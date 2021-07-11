England manager Gareth Southgate looks set to be knighted
Hull Daily Mail0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Gareth Southgate 'deserves knighthood' despite England loss
Tamworth Herald
The former Aston Villa manager was tipped to become Sir Gareth if he led England to only the second ever major trophy win
More coverage
Seaman: Southgate knows what he's doing
Sky Sports UK
David Seaman says reports that Kieran Trippier will come into the England line-up as part of a back five are surprising, but..
-
England team ‘confirmed’ for Euro 2020 final against Italy as Gareth Southgate reverts to defensive line-up with Kieran Trippier in for Bukayo Saka
talkSPORT
-
England get Tom Cruise team talk after special Top Gun: Maverick screening as Red Arrows plan iconic display over Wembley ahead of Euro 2020 final against Italy
talkSPORT