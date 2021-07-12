Football Association condemns racist abuse of England players
Published
The Football Association has condemned the racist online abuse suffered by a number of England players following the Three Lions’ Euro 2020 loss to Italy.Full Article
Published
The Football Association has condemned the racist online abuse suffered by a number of England players following the Three Lions’ Euro 2020 loss to Italy.Full Article
Three Black players who missed penalty kicks for England in the decisive European Championship shootout against Italy on Sunday..