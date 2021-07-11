Euro 2020 Final: Small number of fans broke into Wembley, say police
Published
BBC Local News: Kent -- The FA condemns those involved in the incident as "an embarrassment to the England team".Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: Kent -- The FA condemns those involved in the incident as "an embarrassment to the England team".Full Article
This the moment football fans breached security barriers outside Wembley stadium ahead of the Euro 2020 final between England and..
Tens of thousands of supporters descended on London's Wembley Stadium, despite the plea from London's Metropolitan Police to..