Boris Johnson, Home Secretary Priti Patel and London Mayor Sadiq Khan release statements.Full Article
Downing Street condemns racist abuse of England players
Hull Daily Mail0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Gary Neville criticises Boris Johnson after racist abuse of England players
Yahoo News
Football pundit Gary Neville has criticised the prime minister after racist abuse was targeted at three England players after..
More coverage
Racist abuse of England players condemned by Prime Minister and FA
PA - Press Association STUDIO
The Prime Minister and the Football Association have condemned the racist online abuse suffered by a number of England players..