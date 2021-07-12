Boris Johnson: Prime Minister sets out reopening but warns pandemic is not over
Published
Boris Johnson sets out England's reopening on 19 July, but warns the pandemic is not over.Full Article
Published
Boris Johnson sets out England's reopening on 19 July, but warns the pandemic is not over.Full Article
The Prime Minister last night acknowledged the pandemic “is not over” and appealed to people to proceed with caution.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says he thinks the plan outlined by the Government to remove restrictions is "still reckless",..