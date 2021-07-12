Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed the lifting of some Covid-19 restrictions on July 19, but warned it is 'vital' to go with 'caution' and warned 'this pandemic is not over'.Full Article
covid Freedom Day: Reaction to PM's announcement
Tiverton Mid Devon Gazette0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Boris Johnson's Covid lockdown announcement expected at this time
Wales Online
'Freedom Day' for England remains on course for July 19
PM's Covid lockdown announcement expected at this time
Hull Daily Mail
More coverage
British Grand Prix to host 140,000 fans
Next month’s British Grand Prix will take place in front of a capacity 140,000 crowd, Silverstone has confirmed. The announcement..
PA - Press Association STUDIO