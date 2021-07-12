Branson raises prospect of ‘hotel off the moon’ after successful space flight
Published
Sir Richard Branson has raised the prospect of one day building “a hotel off the moon” after successfully flying to the edge of space.Full Article
Published
Sir Richard Branson has raised the prospect of one day building “a hotel off the moon” after successfully flying to the edge of space.Full Article
Over the next fortnight, Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos and Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson will take off into space,..