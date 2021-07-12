F1 driver Lando Norris shaken but unharmed after having watch stolen at Wembley
McLaren driver Lando Norris was left “shaken” after his watch was stolen following the Euro 2020 final at Wembley .Full Article
Jul.16 - Lando Norris is struggling to sleep and "not in perfect condition" after being mugged for his expensive watch last Sunday..
Formula One driver Lando Norris has said his watch was stolen as he left the Euro 2020 final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.