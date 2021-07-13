I will never apologise for who I am - Rashford
Published
England and Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford says he "will never apologise for who I am" after receiving racist abuse following England's Euro 2020 final loss to Italy.Full Article
Published
England and Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford says he "will never apologise for who I am" after receiving racist abuse following England's Euro 2020 final loss to Italy.Full Article
England footballer Marcus Rashford has insisted he will "never apologise for who [he] is or where [he] came from" after he received..
Ranvir, the former Strictly Come Dancing contestant and GMB Political Editor, said: "The thing is, it goes to the heart of what we..