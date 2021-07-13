Weekly Covid deaths at highest level since mid May – ONS
Published
Weekly coronavirus deaths registered in England and Wales are at their highest level since mid-May, figures show.Full Article
Published
Weekly coronavirus deaths registered in England and Wales are at their highest level since mid-May, figures show.Full Article
It is the highest number since the week ending May 14, when 151 deaths involving coronavirus were registered
It is the highest number since the week ending May 14, when 151 deaths involving coronavirus were registered