Lord Sugar says Apprentice co-star Claude Littner is ‘very well’ after surgery
Lord Sugar has said his The Apprentice co-star Claude Littner is “doing very, very well” following a “horrific” accident.Full Article
Lord Sugar told ITV’s Lorraine he has ‘lost count’ of the number of operations Littner has had
Tim Campbell will take his place beside Lord Sugar as he recovers from a serious bike accident.