Covid in Scotland: Restrictions to ease but face masks remain
Published
BBC Local News: Glasgow and West Scotland -- Nicola Sturgeon says the whole of Scotland will move to a "modified" level zero from 19 July.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: Glasgow and West Scotland -- Nicola Sturgeon says the whole of Scotland will move to a "modified" level zero from 19 July.Full Article
Watch VideoBritish Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to unveil plans Monday to scrap mandatory mask-wearing and social..