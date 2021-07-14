Food and petrol price rises drive UK inflation higher in June
The UK’s rate of inflation soared higher in June on the back of increases in the prices of food and motor fuel.Full Article
FOX 13's Max Roth speaks with Andrew Keinsley, an assistant professor of economics at Weber State University.
By Frank Shostak*
According to a popular way of thinking, the central bank can influence the rate of economic expansion..
The consumer price index was expected to increase 5% year over year in June, according to economists surveyed by Dow Jones.