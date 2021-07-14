Signatories said in the statement that the planned relaxation 'involves recklessly exposing millions to the acute and long-term impacts of mass infection'Full Article
1,200 scientists urge government to halt the lifting of Covid rules in England
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Boris Johnson faces Tory backlash as lockdown lifting put on hold
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Boris Johnson is facing a furious backlash from Tory MPs as he prepares to put the final lifting of coronavirus lockdown..