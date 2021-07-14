Crowds watch filming begin after Indiana Jones director spotted in Glasgow
Published
Crowds have gathered to watch filming begin in Glasgow after the director of the latest Indiana Jones instalment was pictured in the city.Full Article
Published
Crowds have gathered to watch filming begin in Glasgow after the director of the latest Indiana Jones instalment was pictured in the city.Full Article
Flags with the stars and stripes adorned some streets in Glasgow along with signs saying "Welcome to New York Astronauts!" and..
The director of the latest Indiana Jones installment has been pictured visiting Glasgow ahead of filming in the city centre.