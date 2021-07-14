Man arrested over Euro 2020 final social media post aimed at England team
Published
A man has been arrested for an alleged offensive social media post directed at the England football team after the Euro 2020 final.Full Article
Published
A man has been arrested for an alleged offensive social media post directed at the England football team after the Euro 2020 final.Full Article
England fans riot after their team lost Euro Cup 2021 finals, videos of the same have gone viral on social media. This is not the..
ITV has shared a message of support after members of the England side suffered racist abuse on social media following their Euro..