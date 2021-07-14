Shoppers will no longer be legally required to wear a face mask inside, instead, it will be down to personal choice.Full Article
The new supermarket face mask rules you need to know from July 19
Canterbury Times0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Rebound San Diego: Hesitancy over new mask rules
ABC 10 News | San Diego
Cal OSHA Workplace Rules Slammed for Mask Confusion
CBS 5 SF KPIX
More COVID Restrictions Loosened In Tri-State Area
CBS 2 New York
Sainsbury's announces its face mask rules from July 19
Brentwood Gazette
More coverage
New Jersey Sticking With Mask Requirements
CBS2's Meg Baker has a look at the latest rules down the Jersey Shore.
CBS 2 New York
New York Businesses Split Over New Mask Rules
The mask mandate has now been lifted for fully vaccinated people in New York and Connecticut, but not in New Jersey. CBS2's Alice..
CBS 2 New York