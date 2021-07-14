The Euro 2020 final at Wembley could have been abandoned had police officers not intervened, the Met Police's deputy assistant commissioner has said.Full Article
Euro 2020 final could have been abandoned without police intervention, says Met
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Senior Met officer insists police operation did not fail before Euro 2020 final
A senior Metropolitan Police commander insists the operation around Sunday’s Euro 2020 final was not a failure and that the match..
Belfast Telegraph