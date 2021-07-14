Britney Spears says she wants her father charged with conservatorship abuse
Published
Britney Spears told a court in Los Angeles she wants her father charged with conservatorship abuse.Full Article
Published
Britney Spears told a court in Los Angeles she wants her father charged with conservatorship abuse.Full Article
Britney Spears has told an LA court that she wants her father charged with conservatorship abuse.
Fans who listened to Britney Spears’ conservatorship hearing last month will need to find another way to get updates on the pop..