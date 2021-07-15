Plans submitted for 6,000-job gigafactory
Published
"Mission critical" plans are being submitted for an electric car battery plant that could create up to 6,000 new jobs in the West Midlands.Full Article
Published
"Mission critical" plans are being submitted for an electric car battery plant that could create up to 6,000 new jobs in the West Midlands.Full Article
London (AFP) July 14, 2021
Regional officials in central England said Thursday that plans were being submitted for a..
Boris Johnson has hailed Nissan's plans for a new £1bn 'gigafactory' in Sunderland to boost electric car production as a..
Aldoro Resources Ltd (ASX:ARN) has substantially increased its exposure to the highly sought-after battery metal lithium, acquiring..