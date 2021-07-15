Death of baby found in canal now being treated as murder
A £5,000 reward is being offered for information about the suspected murder of a newborn baby whose body was found in a West Midlands canal.Full Article
Detectives have launched a murder investigation following the discovery of a newborn baby in a canal in the West Midlands.