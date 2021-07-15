National Food Strategy: 'Junk food cycle must be broken'
Published
Henry Dimbleby led an independent review into the food we eat, which suggests sugar and salt should be taxed.Full Article
Published
Henry Dimbleby led an independent review into the food we eat, which suggests sugar and salt should be taxed.Full Article
By Enrique Feás and Federico Steinberg*
This paper analyses in detail the climate and energy transition components of..
Government-commissioned report says previous policies have failed to break ‘junk food cycle’