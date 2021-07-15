Investigators say they have seized computer equipment following searches at two homes over the leaking of CCTV footage that led to Matt Hancock’s downfall as health secretary.Full Article
Investigators raid two homes over leaking of Matt Hancock CCTV
PA - Press Association STUDIO
